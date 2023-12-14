Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.28. 77,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

