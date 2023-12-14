Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Global Assets Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $432.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

