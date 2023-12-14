Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $432.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $432.61. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.20.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

