Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $14,194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,358,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,926,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTC traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

