Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $235.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

