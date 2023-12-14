Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $234.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.98. The firm has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

