Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98. The stock has a market cap of $332.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.