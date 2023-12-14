Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Holdings Cut by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,566,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

