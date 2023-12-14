Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.71

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 10030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,832 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

