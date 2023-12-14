Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.71

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.71 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 10030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.