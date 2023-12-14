Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.27% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VFQY traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.51. 9,908 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $256.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.17.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

