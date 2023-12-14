Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 325,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 489,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.38. 671,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

