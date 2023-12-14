Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Short Interest Up 24.5% in November

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,677,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 350,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,567,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
VTYX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 527,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $47.25.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
