VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VRME traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 39,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
