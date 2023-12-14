VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRME traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 39,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

