Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.5 %

VRRM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VRRM. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

