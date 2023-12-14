VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VersaBank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

VersaBank Stock Up 11.5 %

VersaBank stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

