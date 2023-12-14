Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Holdings Lifted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 7.4 %

VTNR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

