Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $379.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $347.00 to $379.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.52.

VRTX stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.76. The company had a trading volume of 547,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.35 and a 200 day moving average of $352.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

