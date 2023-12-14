Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $476.80

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 476.80 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 474.60 ($5.96), with a volume of 170607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456.20 ($5.73).

VSVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.78) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 418.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 422.16. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 781.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André bought 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £24,209.92 ($30,391.56). 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

