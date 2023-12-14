Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) versus CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Financial Review

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) and CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vicat and CEMEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicat 0 2 0 0 2.00 CEMEX 0 1 3 0 2.75

CEMEX has a consensus target price of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given CEMEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEMEX is more favorable than Vicat.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CEMEX $17.04 billion 0.63 $858.00 million $0.35 21.33

This table compares Vicat and CEMEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CEMEX has higher revenue and earnings than Vicat.

Profitability

This table compares Vicat and CEMEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicat N/A N/A N/A CEMEX 3.09% 3.80% 1.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of CEMEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CEMEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEMEX beats Vicat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicat

Vicat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains. The Concrete & Aggregates segment provides ready-mixed concrete comprising standard and special concrete for the construction and public works contractors, including construction groups, house building companies, farmers, or private individuals; and aggregates, such as sands and gravel products for the ready-mixed concrete and precast concrete products manufacturers. The Other Products & Services segment is involved in the transportation of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates; provision of construction chemicals for use in exterior wall coatings, mortar and traditional concretes, tiling adhesives, and thermal insulation products, as well as for the products used to repair floors and walls; and production of specialty papers and paper bags for the agro-food, chemical, and construction sectors. It operates in France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Brazil, India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, and Mauritania. Vicat S.A. was incorporated in 1853 and is headquartered in L'Isle-d'Abeau, France.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building and paving solutions; logistic services; retail service through e-commerce platform; and design and engineering services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

