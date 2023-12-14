Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.