Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 336,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

