Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 79,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,777. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.48.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
