Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 79,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,777. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

