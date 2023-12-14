VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 322.8% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VirTra news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $33,487.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 284,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,583 shares of company stock worth $70,172 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get VirTra alerts:

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 31.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTSI

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VirTra stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,504. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. VirTra had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

VirTra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.