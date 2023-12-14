Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW) Short Interest Update

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of VSACW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,095. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vision Sensing Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

