Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

