Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.50.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
