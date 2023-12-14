Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

