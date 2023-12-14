Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,307 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Vitru by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitru alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vitru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Vitru Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTRU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 6,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $99.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vitru

(Get Free Report)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.