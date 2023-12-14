Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Insider Riva Bakal Sells 2,039 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) insider Riva Bakal sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $14,171.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,224 shares in the company, valued at $383,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Riva Bakal sold 1,137 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $6,742.41.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

