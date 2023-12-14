Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Major Shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc Sells 23,575,000 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
