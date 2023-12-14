Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Major Shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc Sells 23,575,000 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

