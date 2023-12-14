Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 455.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VVOS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 164,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,781. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 8.80.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.27% and a negative net margin of 106.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.