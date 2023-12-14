Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Earns Underperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNO opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -18.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.