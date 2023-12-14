Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of VOSSF remained flat at $51.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,333 shares of the stock traded hands. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

