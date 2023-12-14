Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,589.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,259,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,102,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 823,699 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

VOYA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.41. 115,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.