VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.92

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 4266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

VSE Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $988.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 333.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth $60,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile



VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

