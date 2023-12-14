vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Update

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.05.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

