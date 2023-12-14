W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,050 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.34% of W. R. Berkley worth $52,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

View Our Latest Report on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.