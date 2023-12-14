Wallace Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AES by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

