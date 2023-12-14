Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys 87 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $610.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $610.43. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

