Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135,835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.49 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

