Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $134.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

