Wallace Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.27.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

