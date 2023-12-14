Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $386,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

