Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $505,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 3.4 %

FTI opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -241.50 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

