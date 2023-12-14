Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $64.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

