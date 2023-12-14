Wallace Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 77,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

