Wallace Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $56,120,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $71,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $44,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

