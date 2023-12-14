Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,911,000 after purchasing an additional 894,974 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.9 %

BAH opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

