Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $473,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.57.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

