Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $466.03.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.