Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $253.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.