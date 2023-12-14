Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases 145 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $472.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $472.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

